Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KABs: one person has died, and houses are on fire (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 21 July 2026, Russian forces launched a strike on Zaporizhzhia using KABs.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One casualty

According to the Regional Military Administration, one person is believed to have been killed and another wounded as a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Where did the enemy strike?

It is reported that guided aerial bombs struck residential areas of the regional capital.

"There is damage to houses and non-residential premises. Fires have broken out," Fedorov reports.











No further information on the consequences of the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

As Fedorov later reported, there is currently one confirmed fatality and two people injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Emergency services are on the scene.











