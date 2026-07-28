Car explosion in Peresypskyi district of Odesa: driver injured. VIDEO+PHOTO

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car explosion in the Peresypsky district of Odesa.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the communications department of the Odesa Regional Police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the incident

It is reported that the victim’s wife notified the police of the incident, which took place today, 28 July, at around 8 am in the courtyard of a block of flats on Semen Palii Street.

See more: Car explosion in Balashikha, near Moscow: one fatality. VIDEO+PHOTO

Man injured

The 49-year-old driver of the SUV was injured in the explosion. Paramedics examined the man at the scene.

"It has been preliminarily established that the car exploded just as the driver started the SUV and began to drive off," the police explained.

An investigative team and police bomb disposal experts are working at the scene.

Once all the circumstances of the incident have been established, it will be given the appropriate legal classification.

All the circumstances of the incident are currently being established.

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