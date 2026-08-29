In Kyiv, flat in nine-storey block caught fire following Russian attack; bus routes have been altered. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of 29 August, a fire broke out in a flat on the ninth floor of a nine-storey residential block in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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According to the State Emergency Service, rescue workers quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring flats.

The fire also destroyed the floor slabs between the flat and the building’s roof.

Details of any casualties are still being confirmed.

Bus routes were diverted due to the attack

As a result of the enemy attack, traffic on Beresteisky Avenue and the Zhytomyr Highway was blocked in the evening and overnight.

Consequently, there may be changes to bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 in Kyiv.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, bus No. 36Tr may run as far as Akademika Palladina Avenue.

Bus No. 37 may operate along route No. 37A to the ‘Chaika’ sports complex, and then on to the ‘Zakhidnyi’ housing estate.

Residents of the capital are urged to take these possible changes into account when planning their journeys around the city.

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