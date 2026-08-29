One of first to arrive at scene of Russian attack on Kyiv region: Taras Didych, head of Dmytrivka district, was killed, – Kalashnyk. PHOTO

Taras Didych, head of the Dmytrivka community, was killed as a result of an enemy attack on the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Mykola Kalashnyk, Ukraine’s Minister for Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport, who recently headed the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to Kalashnyk, he was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the attack to help people.

"Because I couldn’t do otherwise. For over 30 years, since 1994, Taras Tarasovych had led the community, lived and breathed its problems, and knew every street and every village. He always stood by his people. He didn’t abandon them even during the Russian occupation – he was there, supporting and helping, keeping the community together during one of the most terrifying periods. We worked hard together and managed to achieve a great deal for the community. Taras Tarasovych will be sorely missed throughout the Kyiv region. May his memory be bright and eternal," said Kalashnik.

Read also: "Toy House" lost its distribution centre following a night-time attack by Russia

No further information regarding Didych’s death is available at this time.