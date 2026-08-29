There are no plans to reduce mobility age to 55 years, - Palisa
There are currently no plans to lower the upper age limit for conscription to 55. The Office of the President supports a fixed term of service and a contract-based military.
According to Censor.NET, citing Liga.net, Pavlo Palisa, deputy head of the Office of the President, made this statement during a conversation with media representatives.
"I haven't heard anything about lowering the upper limit of the draft age to 55. As far as I know, there are no such plans at this time," he said.
Thus, according to a representative of the Office of the President, no decision has yet been made to lower the upper limit of the mobilization age.
Palisa supported a clear term of service
At the same time, Palisa advocated for establishing a clear and understandable term of military service.
According to him, the President of Ukraine also supports this approach, and the government continues to seek a way to implement it.
"As for terms of service, I fully support a clear and unambiguous term of service. The President supports this, and we are constantly looking for a way to resolve this issue," Palisa said.
There is talk in Ukraine of a transition to a contract-based military
Palisa also supports Ukraine's gradual transition to a contract-based military. According to him, such a model should provide for terms and conditions of service that are clear to military personnel.
Mobilization is currently underway in Ukraine under martial law.
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