Unidentified individuals have been following investigative journalist from ’Ukrainska Pravda’ in Lviv for two days now, - Musaeva. PHOTO

Sevgil Musaeva, editor-in-chief of Ukrainska Pravda, has reported that a member of the publication’s investigations team in Lviv has been the subject of unlawful surveillance for the past two days.

She posted about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"For two days now, unknown individuals have been following a member of the Ukrainska Pravda investigations team in Lviv. I would like to emphasise: the unlawful surveillance of a journalist constitutes pressure on the editorial team, an obstruction of professional activities and a direct threat to our colleague’s safety. We demand that the law enforcement agencies identify these individuals and establish who ordered the surveillance. We will also seek answers ourselves," Musaeva stated.

The editor-in-chief of "UP" added that the surveillance would not halt the publication’s investigations.

"But those behind it must remember: what is secret very quickly becomes public," she emphasised.

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach also reported on the surveillance of a member of the "Ukrainska Pravda" investigations department in Lviv.

"Gentlemen, you ‘democrats’ since childhood, whose ‘surveillance team’ got lost in Lviv near a member of the Ukrayinska Pravda investigations department and has been wandering around for two days? Please provide information about these men – we’ll help return them to their superiors," he wrote, publishing a photo of unidentified individuals in a car.

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

Photo: Mykhailo Tkach’s Facebook page

This story is being updated...