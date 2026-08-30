6 135 43
Russians are attacking Kyiv with drones: high-rise block is on fire in Obolon district
On the evening of Saturday, 29 August, a fire broke out in a 12-storey block of flats in the Obolon district following an attack by Russian drones.
This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
In the Obolon district, a UAV crashed in an area between residential blocks. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Klitschko said at 22:07.
The mayor later wrote that a fire had broken out on the second to fifth floors of the 12-storey building in Obolon. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password