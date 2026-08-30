Russians are attacking Kyiv with drones: high-rise block is on fire in Obolon district

On the evening of Saturday, 29 August, a fire broke out in a 12-storey block of flats in the Obolon district following an attack by Russian drones.

This was reported by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the attack

In the Obolon district, a UAV crashed in an area between residential blocks. Emergency services are heading to the scene, Klitschko said at 22:07.

The mayor later wrote that a fire had broken out on the second to fifth floors of the 12-storey building in Obolon. Emergency services are working at the scene.