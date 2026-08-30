Number of enemy warehouses, control points and radars were hit. "Pantsir-S1" was destroyed, - General Staff

On August 29 and during the night of August 30, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a number of enemy military targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Strikes on the occupiers' warehouses

For example, in the Donetsk region, a UAV depot belonging to the "Rubicon" unit in Khartsyzsk and a UAV command post belonging to the occupying forces in the Chumatsky area were struck.

Enemy command posts in Sukhodolsk, Luhansk region, have also been struck.

In addition, logistics depots in Berdyansk and Hirnyk in the Donetsk region, as well as in Krasnosilsk (TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea), were hit.

An ammunition depot belonging to the occupying forces was struck in Kadiivka, Luhansk region.

See more: Total combat losses for Russian Federation since start of war – approximately 1,486,600 personnel (+1,400 in the last 24 hours), 12,311 tanks, 48,833 artillery systems, 25,248 armoured fighting vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Enemy radar destroyed

In addition, an enemy radar station in Pavlichi, Bryansk region, Russian Federation, was struck.

Based on the analysis of additional data, the destruction of a "Pantsir-S1" anti-aircraft missile and gun system on August 27, 2026 in the Kletni area of the Bryansk region, Russian Federation, has been confirmed.

"Operations against the enemy's key military targets are ongoing," the General Staff emphasizes.