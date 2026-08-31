Warehouses have been damaged in two districts of Kyiv region; there are casualties (updated)

Explosions were heard in Kyiv during an air raid alert. A fire has been reported at a warehouse near the capital.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The Air Force issued a warning about jet-powered UAVs heading toward Kyiv from the east.

Shortly afterward, explosions were heard in the capital.

According to the military administration, a fire broke out in a warehouse in the Desnianskyi district.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," they said.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the fire occurred in the village of Pohreby, Kyiv Oblast.

Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, reported that four people were injured as a result of this morning’s attack by the Russian Federation.

"Two men sustained shrapnel wounds to their limbs. They were hospitalized at a local hospital, where medical staff are providing all necessary care.

Two more people were injured in the Brovary District. Medical assistance is being provided," the statement reads.

In the Brovary District, a warehouse and a retail establishment were damaged.

In the Boryspil District, three warehouses and an apartment building were damaged.

See more: New Russian attack on Kyiv: non-residential building is on fire in Shevchenkivskyi district, and café has been damaged in Holosiivskyi district (updated). PHOTO