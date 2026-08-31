Zelenskyy has coordinated diplomatic efforts: defence funding, energy and social programmes

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had coordinated the government’s diplomatic efforts for the coming weeks across three key areas.

He announced this on social media following a meeting with Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to Censor.NET.

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Three priorities

The President outlined the following areas of focus: funding for Ukraine’s defence, long-range operations and strikes against medium-range targets (mid-range strikes); the energy sector and preparations for winter; as well as the full implementation of social programmes in Ukraine and support for economic activity.

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The Prime Minister’s Report

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported on the implementation of agreements already reached with partners and the preparation of further steps, in particular with Canada, Norway and other key countries. According to Zelenskyy, Ukrainian ministries and the team at the Office of the President must demonstrate a significantly faster pace of work and fully implement the agreements reached at the leadership level.

The President emphasised that, in order to cover the defence deficit, meet energy needs, develop social programmes and support business activity at this stage of the war, it is essential to make use of every opportunity for cooperation with partners — none of them should be missed. This is, first and foremost, a task for the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Energy and the Economy, from which, according to the President, tangible results are required.

About veterans’ programmes

Zelenskyy also noted that partners are showing a clear interest in supporting veterans’ programmes in Ukraine, which requires significantly greater involvement from the relevant ministry. According to him, an agreement has been reached with the Prime Minister regarding further work in this area.

He thanked all the partners for their willingness to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.