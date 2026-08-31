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News Meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping
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Putin meets with Xi Jinping. Ukraine discussed "in passing" – Peskov

Putin and Xi discuss Ukraine only briefly at SCO summit

Russian dictator Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Russian media reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The meeting took place at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin dictator, said that the "Ukrainian crisis" had been discussed only in passing.

"The international agenda was also not the main topic of the meeting between Putin and Xi Jinping," he added.

See more: Putin and Xi Jinping began talks in Beijing. PHOTO

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China (836) Vladimir Putin (4102) Russia (14336) Xi Jinping (154)
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