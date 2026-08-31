US Treasury Secretary Bessent discusses Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine with Russian delegation – media

On August 31, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is meeting with a Russian delegation. The parties are discussing US President Donald Trump’s peace plan for Russia’s war against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported by an NBC News correspondent, CNBC, and Fox Business.

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Details

According to the reports, Bessent met with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the G20 summit to advance Trump’s 28-point plan to end the war in Ukraine.

"Bessent is reiterating President Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine; they are also discussing economic growth. This comes as the Kremlin downplays the significance of talks with Ukraine," the media outlets added.

There has been no official confirmation yet.

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Background: US 28-point peace plan for Ukraine

This was the original plan developed by the Trump administration and presented to Ukraine in late November 2025. Critics, including those in Europe and Ukraine, said it effectively repeated the Kremlin’s demands. Its main provisions included:

recognizing Crimea and the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as de facto Russian territories;

withdrawing Ukrainian troops from the parts of the Donetsk region that Ukraine still controls (despite Russia’s failure to seize them by force);

freezing the front line in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions;

reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine to 600,000 personnel;

prohibiting the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine;

restricting supplies of long-range weapons;

Ukraine renouncing NATO membership;

holding elections in Ukraine after the agreement is signed;

joint management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (under the original version, by the United States, Ukraine and Russia, with each controlling one-third);

certain US security guarantees for Ukraine that would be weaker than NATO’s Article 5.

Following strong criticism from Kyiv and European partners, the plan was revised during December 2025 into a 20-point version with different terms. These included Article 5-style security guarantees, retaining 800,000 personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a specific date for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, and a different approach to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (involving a joint US-Ukrainian venture with electricity distribution). Negotiations on the final version of the plan are still ongoing, with Ukraine, the United States and Europe continuing to coordinate the details of a ceasefire mechanism.

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