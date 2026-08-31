Enemy UAV debris fell in three Kyiv districts (updated)

On the evening of August 31, grass caught fire on the roadside in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district as a result of falling debris from an enemy drone.

This was reported on Vitali Klitschko’s Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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"In the Holosiivskyi district, UAV debris fell on the roadside. Grass caught fire," the statement said.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Watch more: Debris from Russian "Geran-4" drone, containing traces of explosives, has been found in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. VIDEO

UPDATE

"A non-residential building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district as a result of falling debris," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

UPDATE

"There is a fire in the Darnytskyi district as a result of a UAV falling," Klitschko added at 9:31 p.m.

Klitschko also clarified: "In the Solomianskyi district, grass caught fire near a forest belt. Emergency services are heading to the scenes.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris was found at two locations on non-residential premises. There is no fire."

Earlier, it was reported that law enforcement officers found wreckage of a Russian Geran-4 drone in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. After the UAV fell, a fire broke out in the adjacent area but did not spread.

See more: Kyiv under attack from Russia for fourth day running: emergency services extinguished fire covering an area of 3,000 square metres. VIDEO+PHOTOS