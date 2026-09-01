Enemy attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones: three people were killed and five were injured

On the night of 1 September, Russian forces launched another attack on Kyiv using missiles and attack drones. Three people were killed as a result of the enemy strike. A further five were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration.

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Russian forces repeatedly fired missiles towards the capital throughout the night. The Kyiv City Military Administration reported high-speed targets moving towards Kyiv, in particular from the south of the Kyiv region.

As of 02:00, four casualties had been reported in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital, including two children.

Later, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported a fire in a non-residential area in the Dniprovskyi district.

Also, at 04:10, the Kyiv City Military Administration stated that a residential building in the Dniprovskyi district had caught fire as a result of an enemy attack. However, this information was subsequently refuted: according to the administration, the fire in the residential building was not confirmed.

"Unfortunately, three people were killed as a result of the enemy attack on the capital. We extend our condolences to their families and loved ones.

There are also reports of five people injured," the statement reads.

Read more: Russia changed tactics and is trying to wear down Kyiv with continuous attacks by jet-powered Shaheds – NYT