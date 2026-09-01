Drone attack on Russia: fire at port of Ust-Luga and explosions in Togliatti. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the night of 1 September, a fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Oblast following a drone attack. A series of powerful explosions rocked Togliatti, after which a large-scale fire broke out.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and OSINT communities.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A fire broke out at the port of Ust-Luga following a drone attack

A fire broke out in the port area of Ust-Luga in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast following a drone attack. Damage to the site has also been reported, according to Alexander Drozdenko, Governor of the Leningrad Oblast.

According to him, emergency services are working at the scene. Efforts to repel the attack are currently underway, and details regarding the consequences and extent of the damage are being clarified.

What is known about the port of Ust-Luga

Ust-Luga is one of Russia’s largest commercial seaports on the Baltic Sea. It is situated on the coast of the Gulf of Finland in the Leningrad Region and plays a vital role in Russian logistics.

Significant volumes of strategic cargo pass through the port, including oil, petroleum products, coal and mineral fertilisers.

The port area is home to large industrial and transhipment complexes, including facilities belonging to the Russian companies "Novatek" and "EuroKhim". Ust-Luga has been the target of drone attacks on several occasions.

A fire broke out in Togliatti following powerful explosions

On the night of 1 September, a series of powerful explosions rocked the Russian city of Togliatti in the Samara Region. Following this, a large-scale fire broke out in one of the city’s districts, according to Russian and local Telegram channels.

At present, there is no official information regarding the causes of the explosions, possible hits or the extent of the damage. Details of the incident’s consequences are being clarified.

Following the series of explosions, a major fire was reported in the city. However, it is not yet known what exactly caused it or which facilities may have been damaged.

Togliatti is one of Russia’s key industrial centres. The city is home to enterprises in the chemical, automotive and other industrial sectors.

Major companies include ‘KuibyshevAzot’, ‘TogliattiAzot’ and ‘TogliattiKauchuk’. They manufacture chemical products, including components used in industry.

Togliatti is also home to AvtoVAZ’s production facilities. In addition, the city is home to enterprises involved in the manufacture of unmanned aerial systems and power generation equipment.

Togliatti is also of military significance: Russian military units are stationed in the city and military infrastructure facilities are located there.

Watch more: Morning flight of a Ukrainian drone over Yekaterinburg in Russia: "Bloody hell!!! Where’s it gone?!". VIDEO