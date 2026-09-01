Russian Armed Forces shelled Odesa region: "Orlivka" border crossing has temporarily suspended operations (updated)

On the night of September 1, the enemy carried out an airstrike on border infrastructure in the Izmail District of the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Izmail District State Administration’s operational headquarters.

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As a result of the attack, operations at the "Orlivka" border crossing have been temporarily suspended.

Vehicles are being rerouted to other border crossings

According to the Southern Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, drones struck the building and grounds of the border crossing, which provides ferry service between Ukraine and Romania.

The attack caused fires, which were contained by personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Currently, processing of citizens and vehicles at the Orlivka border crossing point has been temporarily suspended. Vehicles are being rerouted to other border crossing points.

Infrastructure damaged in Odesa

According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, Russian troops attacked Odesa on the night of August 31.

"Last night, the enemy continued its terror campaign against Odesa. It was loud. Infrastructure was damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the head of the City Military Administration reported.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Odesa region: petrol pump and car were damaged. PHOTOS