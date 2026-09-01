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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,489,640 personnel (+1,440 in past 24 hours), 12,320 tanks, 48,954 artillery systems, and 25,257 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,489,640 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 1, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel – approximately 1,489,640 (+1,440) (wounded and killed)
  • tanks – 12,320 (+4) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 25,257 (+2) units
  • artillery systems – 48,954 (+71) units
  • MLRS – 2,079 (+0) units
  • air defense systems – 1,597 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 440 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 354 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 2,452 (+10) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 492,177 (+1,775) units
  • cruise missiles – 5,060 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 35 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 142,332 (+412) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,623 (+2) units

Watch more: MiG-29 fighter pilots struck occupiers’ positions with GBU-39 bombs. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12394) Armed Forces HQ (5526) liquidation (3162) elimination (7888)
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