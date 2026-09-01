U.S. to triple production of missiles for Patriot system and quadruple production for THAAD

The United States is significantly ramping up production of components for the interceptor missiles used in the Patriot and THAAD air and missile defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the U.S. Department of War.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

It is noted that the agency has signed seven-year agreements with General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (GD-OTS) and Lockheed Martin. These agreements call for an increase in production capacity and accelerated delivery of critical components for interceptors.

Production of PAC-3 MSE missiles will triple

As part of the agreements, the U.S. plans to triple production of PAC-3 MSE interceptors, which are used by Patriot systems.

Production of interceptors for the THAAD system is also planned to be quadrupled.

The Pentagon intends to establish a production base that will enable it to maintain increased production rates for missiles and their components in the coming years.

The U.S. is building up its stockpile of interceptors

The decision to increase production was made amid high demand for air and missile defense systems. In addition, the U.S. is consuming its own stockpile of interceptor missiles at a significant rate.

Read more: Ukraine "fights tooth and nail" for every Patriot missile, needs at least 300 to get through winter – Sybiha