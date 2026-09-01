Consequences of attack on Kyiv: 8 people killed and further 5 injured, including 3 children. PHOTOS

On the night of 1 September, Russian troops attacked Kyiv once again. Civilian infrastructure and residential areas in the capital came under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Eight people were killed and five others injured as a result of the enemy attack, including three children.

The aftermath of the attack in the Darnytskyi district

In the Darnytskyi district, the strikes caused fires at two locations. Seven people were killed.

Another person is in a serious condition in hospital. The fires have been extinguished by the emergency services.

At another address, the blast wave caused damage, injuring two people, including a child.

One fatality in the Holosiivskyi district

In the Holosiivskyi district, a non-residential building was hit by an enemy strike.

A fire covering an area of 40 square metres has been extinguished. One person has died.

A residential building has been destroyed in the Solomianskyi district

In the Solomianskyi district, a residential building was partially destroyed after being struck by a Russian drone.

Rescue workers saved a man and freed a woman from the rubble. The injured were handed over to ambulance crews.

Work to clear up the aftermath of the attack is ongoing.



















