In July, Russia killed and injured highest number of Ukrainian children in over four years, - UN

According to the UN, July 2026 was the worst month for children in terms of the number of fatalities and injuries caused by Russian aggression since April 2022 – 17 killed and 166 injured.

As reported by Censor.NET, this information comes from the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ StratCom, citing data from UNICEF and the state website ‘Children of War’.

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"As of 1 September, since the start of the large-scale invasion, Russia has killed 739 and injured 2,840 Ukrainian children. 2,374 are considered missing. Furthermore, 20,610 have been unlawfully deported and displaced – in effect, abducted," the statement reads.

For this war crime, the International Criminal Court in The Hague has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian dictator.

According to the UN Monitoring Mission, July 2026 saw the highest number of Ukrainian children affected by Russian aggression since April 2022. In July 2026, seventeen children were killed and 166 were injured – one and a half times more than in June.

Read more: Over 700 Ukrainian children have died since beginning of Russian invasion: youngest was only two days old, - Lubinets