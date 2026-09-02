Russian airspace is becoming completely unsafe – Zelenskyy warned airlines of risks of flying there

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has appealed to airlines, insurers and all those who use key Russian airports, warning of the increasing danger in Russian airspace.

He made these remarks in an evening address on 1 September, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The President’s warning

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine poses no threat to civil aviation as such or to any civilian aircraft; however, the presence of drones in Russian airspace is a factor that must be taken into account.

According to the President, despite the fact that the Russian authorities have not officially announced this in the proper manner, "Russian airspace is de facto being closed" — precisely because of the war that the Russian Federation itself has unleashed.

"We in Ukraine do not want innocent lives to be lost. That is why we are warning our partners: there are no longer any safe moments in Russian airspace," Zelenskyy stated.

Watch more: Journalists published list of questions for Zelenskyy: Who is ’Vova’ from ’Dynasty’ co-operative?. VIDEO

Who is this warning aimed at?

The President emphasised the importance of ensuring that this message is heard by the ambassadors of countries working in Ukraine and those accredited in Moscow — according to him, they are aware of what the Russian war means for Ukraine and must convey this information to their capitals.

Zelenskyy also addressed directly the airlines operating flights to airports in Moscow, St Petersburg and other key Russian destinations. He said that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant institutions would provide international bodies with full information regarding the dangers in Russian airspace.

"Civil aviation has no place amongst drones," the President concluded.