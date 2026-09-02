Three people, including child, were injured as result of Russian attacks on Kyiv region. Morning terror attack has left people injured and caused fires (updated)

The enemy continues to terrorise the Kyiv region. On 1 September alone, three people were injured as a result of enemy attacks, including a child.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Consequences

In the Bucha district, a warehouse, three private homes and four cars were damaged. Two people were injured, including a child.

In the Brovary district, a private house was damaged. One person was injured.

"The fires at the warehouses have been contained. Rescue workers and all relevant services are on the ground. The injured are receiving the necessary assistance. We are continuing to work to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attacks," Tkachenko said.

See also on "Censor.NET": Russia attacked Vyshneve: two terraced houses destroyed, fire extinguished. VIDEO + PHOTO report

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, two people were injured as a result of this morning’s attack. In the Bucha district, a man sustained a shrapnel wound to his thigh. In the Brovary district, a woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her arm and shoulder. The injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure. In the Bucha district, a fire broke out in some warehouse facilities, and a private home was also damaged. In the Brovary district, a private home was damaged. In the Boryspil district, a warehouse building was damaged.

Rescue workers are on the scene and are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

What led up to this?