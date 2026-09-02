350 children remain in compulsory evacuation zone in Donetsk region, - Regional Military Administration

In five settlements in the Donetsk region, where a compulsory evacuation of families with children has been ordered, there remain 299 families raising 350 children.

This was announced by Yuliia Ryzhakova, head of the Children’s Services Department at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an online briefing, according to Censor.NET, which cites Ukrinform.

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What is known

"In the areas where a mandatory evacuation has been ordered, 350 children in 299 families are still remaining in settlements, accompanied by their parents, carers or other legal guardians," said the spokesperson.

As noted, the children are located in five settlements across three local authorities.

Read more: Over past 24 hours, 1,847 people, including 63 children, were evacuated from frontline areas of Donetsk region: Russia shelled the region 44 times. PHOTO

Where are there the most children?

According to the spokesperson, the largest number of children are in the Kramatorsk community – 341 children in 291 families.

According to a spokesperson for the Regional Military Administration, 81 children from 66 families were forcibly evacuated from the region over the past week; in total, 352 children from 270 families were evacuated in August.

What led up to it

It was previously reported that in the Donetsk region, 1,847 people, including 63 children, were evacuated from the front line over the past 24 hours.