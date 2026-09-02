Trump: Ukraine and Russia must end this "stupid war", there is "tremendous animosity" between them

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia must reach a peace agreement, as he seeks to establish good relations with both countries.

He said this during a briefing, as reported by Censor.NET.

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On peace

"They ought to stop that stupid war. And we keep going, and I stopped eight wars, eight. Some of them would have been considered far more difficult to stop than this one, and I got them stopped. But there is tremendous animosity between the two presidents," the US president said.

He emphasised the importance of establishing good relations with both countries.

"I want to do it, you know. We want to have good relations with Russia, Ukraine, with everybody. That would be great for business. Russia has tremendous land, very valuable land, a lot of good things happening…" Trump said.

Read more: Ukraine asks Musk to allow Starlink to be used to strike Russia

On meeting with Putin

According to the US president, he expects another summit with Russian dictator Putin once a peace agreement on Ukraine has been reached.

"I’m confident that I could do it immediately, but I want to do it when this war is coming to an end, and I think we will," Trump said.

Read more: Ukraine asks Musk to allow Starlink to be used to strike Russia