Russia struck civilian car with drone in Zaporizhzhia region: man was killed and woman was injured

A Russian drone attacked a civilian car in the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district. A man was killed, and a woman was injured. Over the past 24 hours, Russia carried out 957 strikes on 52 settlements in the region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

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On the morning of September 3, Russian invaders attacked a civilian vehicle in Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia District.

A man was killed in the attack. A woman was injured.

The regional capital was also targeted.

"A Russian drone caused the destruction of a non-residential building in one of the districts of the regional capital. A fire broke out in an open area," Fedorov reported.

The region suffered 957 strikes over the past 24 hours

In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 957 strikes on 52 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Specifically, 22 airstrikes, 745 UAV attacks (primarily by FPV drones), one multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) strike, and 189 artillery strikes were recorded.

One person was injured.

See more: Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia: warehouses hit. VIDEO+PHOTOS