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One person has died and others have been injured in Odesa following morning attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO

On the morning of 4 September, Russian troops attacked Odesa. One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration.

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According to him, the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

In one of the city’s districts, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the attack.

Emergency services are working at the scene

All relevant services are currently working at the site of the strike. Experts are surveying the area and documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.

An operations centre is being set up to assist residents.

Later, Lysak reported that one person had been killed as a result of the morning strike.

"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that one person was killed as a result of this morning’s enemy attack," he wrote.

Initial consequences of the attack

The enemy attacked Odesa on the morning of 4 September
The enemy attacked Odesa on the morning of 4 September

See more: Russia attacked Kropyvnytskyi and Zaporizhzhia: one person injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

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