One person has died and others have been injured in Odesa following morning attack by Russian Federation. PHOTO
On the morning of 4 September, Russian troops attacked Odesa. One person was killed and three others were injured as a result of the enemy attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa Military Administration.
According to him, the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
In one of the city’s districts, residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the attack.
Emergency services are working at the scene
All relevant services are currently working at the site of the strike. Experts are surveying the area and documenting the consequences of the Russian attack.
An operations centre is being set up to assist residents.
Later, Lysak reported that one person had been killed as a result of the morning strike.
"Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that one person was killed as a result of this morning’s enemy attack," he wrote.
Initial consequences of the attack
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