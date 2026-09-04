One of industrial enterprises is on fire in Brovary after Russian attack: warehouses damaged (updated)

A fire broke out at an industrial facility in Brovary, Kyiv region, following an attack by Russian occupiers.

This was announced by Brovary Mayor Ihor Sapozhko, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The attack caused a fire at one of the industrial facilities. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties," the statement said.

Residents were urged to close their windows.

The Air Force warned of a jet-powered UAV approaching Brovary from the south.

The Regional Military Administration also added that, as of September 4, there has been a temporary deterioration in air quality in Brovary.

"The main pollutant, currently present in moderate concentrations, is fine particulate matter. It may cause minor breathing discomfort in people who are sensitive to irritants.

Until air quality improves, experts advise keeping windows closed and, if possible, limiting prolonged time spent outdoors. It is also important to drink plenty of water. If you have an air purifier at home, it is recommended to use it at maximum power," they explained.

"As a result of this morning's attack by enemy UAVs in the Brovary district, warehouse facilities were damaged.

No reports of casualties have been received," the Regional Military Administration later reported.

Watch more: Rescuers battle warehouse fire in Kyiv region under threat of follow-up strikes. VIDEO+PHOTOS