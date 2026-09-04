Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions and Kyiv to receive energy equipment from Germany – Energy Ministry

Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions, as well as Kyiv, will receive equipment from a new batch of aid from Germany to support the energy and healthcare sectors.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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An electric motor was provided for the energy sector in the Cherkasy region, while energy workers in the Chernihiv region will receive two power transformers. A diesel generator with auxiliary equipment is intended for Kyiv’s healthcare sector.

The aid arrived in Ukraine last week.

The Energy Ministry noted that the equipment was needed for urgent repairs and to ensure the stable operation of critical services.

The equipment was provided by the German companies RWE Power AG and Stadtwerke Unna GmbH with the assistance of the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

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