Three people, including child, killed in Russian strike on Chuhuiv. PHOTOS (updated)
Today, 5 September, Russian forces struck the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, killing two people.
This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.
The enemy used a UAV to strike a private house.
Victims of the attack
According to preliminary information, two people were killed, including a child.
A 40-year-old woman was also injured. She is receiving all necessary medical care.
Damage
The strike destroyed a private house, an outbuilding and a garage. A fire is raging at the site of the enemy strike.
All emergency services are working at full capacity to deal with the aftermath of the "impact."
Updated information
Synehubov later reported that the death toll from the enemy strike on Chuhuiv had risen to three.
According to updated information, those killed were a 19-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The head of the Regional Military Administration later added that almost an entire family had been killed in the shelling.
Among those injured is a woman who was hospitalised with serious injuries.
A 28-year-old man and two 75-year-old women also suffered acute stress reactions.
Law enforcement officers, medics, and rescuers are currently searching the area for any other possible victims. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike are ongoing.
The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers had extinguished the fire caused by the enemy strike.
Aftermath of the attack
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password