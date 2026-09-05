Three people, including child, killed in Russian strike on Chuhuiv. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, 5 September, Russian forces struck the city of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, killing two people.

This was reported by Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy used a UAV to strike a private house.

Victims of the attack

According to preliminary information, two people were killed, including a child.

A 40-year-old woman was also injured. She is receiving all necessary medical care.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv region with drones: two women were killed and two others were injured. PHOTO

Damage

The strike destroyed a private house, an outbuilding and a garage. A fire is raging at the site of the enemy strike.

All emergency services are working at full capacity to deal with the aftermath of the "impact."

See more: Four people were killed and 36 injured in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions as result of Russian attacks. PHOTOS

Updated information

Synehubov later reported that the death toll from the enemy strike on Chuhuiv had risen to three.

According to updated information, those killed were a 19-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man. The head of the Regional Military Administration later added that almost an entire family had been killed in the shelling.

Among those injured is a woman who was hospitalised with serious injuries.

A 28-year-old man and two 75-year-old women also suffered acute stress reactions.

Law enforcement officers, medics, and rescuers are currently searching the area for any other possible victims. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the strike are ongoing.

The State Emergency Service reported that rescuers had extinguished the fire caused by the enemy strike.

Aftermath of the attack