Russia attacked Kharkiv region with drones: two women were killed and two others were injured. PHOTO
Russian drones attacked the village of Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiv district during the night. A 73-year-old and a 66-year-old woman were killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.
"A 41-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured. Paramedics provided all necessary assistance," the statement reads.
As a result of the strike, fires were reported in five private residential buildings; three were destroyed and 20 private residential buildings and three outbuildings were damaged.
All emergency services are operating at full capacity.
Consequences of the attack
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