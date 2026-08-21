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News Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Russia attacked Kharkiv region with drones: two women were killed and two others were injured. PHOTO

Russian drones attacked the village of Lebiazhe in the Chuhuiv district during the night. A 73-year-old and a 66-year-old woman were killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration.

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"A 41-year-old and a 73-year-old woman were injured. Paramedics provided all necessary assistance," the statement reads.

As a result of the strike, fires were reported in five private residential buildings; three were destroyed and 20 private residential buildings and three outbuildings were damaged.

All emergency services are operating at full capacity.

Consequences of the attack

Russia launched a drone strike on Leb'яжому: є загиблі та поранені
Russia launched a drone strike on Leb'яжому: є загиблі та поранені
Russia launched a drone strike on Leb'яжому: є загиблі та поранені

See more: Rescue operations have been completed following Russian Federation’s missile attack on Pechenihy. PHOTOS

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shoot out (18505) Kharkiv region (1905) Chuhuyivskyy district (257) Leb’yazhe (1)
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