Rescue operations have been completed following Russian Federation’s missile attack on Pechenihy. PHOTOS

Emergency and rescue operations have been completed at the site of the Russian missile strike in Pechenihy, in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Number of casualties rises

The number of casualties resulting from the attack has risen to 18 people.

















Read more: Russian forces launched missile strike on Pechenihy: 10 dead, 17 injured (updated)

Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the war crime and seizing material evidence.









A criminal case has been opened under Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Pechenihy: 10 dead, 17 wounded.

President Zelenskyy has already responded to the enemy attack and promised a response to the enemy.

Read more: Enemy launched artillery strike on residential area in Chuhuiv district: 5 killed. PHOTO