Zelenskyy on shelling of Pechenihy: Enemy struck busy crossroads, we will certainly respond. PHOTOS

This morning, the Russians launched a brutal attack on a busy crossroads in Pechenihy, in the Kharkiv region – a location home to a post office and shops, surrounded solely by residential buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Casualties of the enemy strike

As of now, ten people are known to have been killed.











See more: Russian drone attacks agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 800-square-metre fire breaks out – SES. PHOTO

According to Zelenskyy, many people have been injured and are receiving all necessary medical care. Firefighters have already extinguished the blaze, and all emergency and operational services continue to work at the scene. The full circumstances of this tragedy are being investigated.

"We will certainly respond to this Russian strike. And it is no less important that our partners also complement our just kinetic responses with their own measures to put pressure on Russia and support Ukraine," the Head of State emphasised.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces carried out a missile strike on Pechenihy: 10 dead, 17 wounded.

See more: Russian forces struck Izium: 5 people wounded, including child. PHOTO