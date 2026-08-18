Russian forces launched missile strike on Pechenihy: 10 dead, 17 injured (updated)

The occupying forces launched a missile strike on Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, 10 people have been killed. A further 8 people have been injured. They are receiving all necessary medical care.

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Houses damaged

According to the Regional Military Administration, the strike damaged 10 private homes, a café, a post office, a shop and at least 7 cars.

Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

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Updated information

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, on August 18 at approximately 8:40 a.m., Russian forces struck the village of Pechenihy in the Chuhuiv district. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used two small "Banderole" cruise missiles.

As a result of the attack, 10 people were killed, and another 8 were injured or suffered acute stress reactions.

Shops, cafes, and cars were damaged.

Law enforcement officers and emergency services are working at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and details are being verified.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in the loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of people injured in the attack in Pechenihy has risen to 17.

Medical teams and other emergency services are on the scene. Everyone is receiving the necessary assistance.