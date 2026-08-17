Russian drone attacks agricultural enterprise in Kharkiv region: 800-square-metre fire breaks out – SES. PHOTO

On the morning of 17 August, Russian forces attacked an agricultural enterprise in Kolomak, Kharkiv region, with a drone. The strike caused a warehouse building to catch fire.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region reported this.

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Fire spreads across 800 square metres

The Russian UAV strike damaged the warehouse, while the fire spread across an area of 800 square metres.

"According to preliminary information, no one was injured," the emergency services said.

State Emergency Service response units and a community rescue officer were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Agricultural machinery adapted for firefighting also helped extinguish the blaze.











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