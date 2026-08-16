Russia struck Sumy and Kharkiv regions with drones, KAB bombs and artillery: there are fatalities and injuries. PHOTOS

Russia has attacked border areas in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Buildings, cars, and civilian infrastructure have been damaged; there have been fatalities, injuries, and fires.

This is reported by Censor.NET

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Sumy region

The RMA provided further details on the security situation in the Sumy region as of the morning of 16 August .

Casualties and victims

In the Sumy district, a 59-year-old man was killed, and a 50-year-old woman was injured when an enemy drone struck a car.

In the Velyka Pysarivka district, a 51-year-old man was killed by an enemy drone strike.

In the Seredyna-Buda district, a 71-year-old woman was injured following a strike by an enemy UAV.

See more: In Sumy, Russian drone struck car: man was killed and his wife was injured. PHOTO

Destruction

Over the course of 24 hours, from the morning of 15 August to the morning of 16 August 2026, Russian forces carried out nearly 60 attacks on 26 settlements across 17 local communities in the region.



The enemy used mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs against the Sumy region.



Civilian infrastructure, private residential buildings, cars and a minibus were damaged or destroyed.

Read more: Family was sleeping peacefully: mother and 9-year-old son killed in Russian strike on Sumy region. Father and grandmother suffer burns

Kharkiv region

"Over the past 24 hours, 18 settlements in the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack. Four people were injured as a result of the shelling," the Regional Military Administration reported.

Casualties

In the village of Shevchenkove, two men aged 50 and 65 were injured;

in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenkove district, a 61-year-old man was injured;

in the village of Arkadiivka, Shevchenkivska district, a 51-year-old man was injured.

Read more: Family was sleeping peacefully: mother and 9-year-old son killed in Russian strike on Sumy region. Father and grandmother suffer burns

Destruction

The enemy actively deployed various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region: 1 missile; 6 guided aerial bombs; 12 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs; 1 ‘Lancet’ UAV; 1 ‘Molniya’ UAV; 5 FPV drones; 45 UAVs (type to be confirmed).



Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed: in the Bohodukhiv district , a medical facility, a private house (village of Zolochiv) and 2 vehicles (village of Pysarivka) were damaged;

, a medical facility, a private house (village of Zolochiv) and 2 vehicles (village of Pysarivka) were damaged; in the Kupiansk district , a warehouse (Verkhnozorianske village), 2 vehicles (Shevchenkove village, Arkadiivka village), 2 private houses (Spodobivka village) and a block of flats (Prykolotne village) were damaged;

, a warehouse (Verkhnozorianske village), 2 vehicles (Shevchenkove village, Arkadiivka village), 2 private houses (Spodobivka village) and a block of flats (Prykolotne village) were damaged; in the Izium district , two private houses (Pymonivka village) were damaged;

, two private houses (Pymonivka village) were damaged; in the Kharkiv district , a warehouse (the village of Berezivske), a private house (the village of Ruska Lozova) and a private house and garage (the village of Prylisne) were damaged;

, a warehouse (the village of Berezivske), a private house (the village of Ruska Lozova) and a private house and garage (the village of Prylisne) were damaged; in the Lozova district , a shop and a post office building (village of Orilka) were damaged;

, a shop and a post office building (village of Orilka) were damaged; in the Chuhuiv district, 5 outbuildings, a hangar, a car and a tractor were damaged (village of Pyatnytske).

The transit evacuation centre in Lozova received 260 people over the past 24 hours.







