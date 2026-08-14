Family was sleeping peacefully: mother and 9-year-old son killed in Russian strike on Sumy region. Father and grandmother suffer burns

Nine-year-old Hlieb Kovtunenko and his 29-year-old mother, Olha, were killed in a Russian morning strike on the village of Stepanivka in the Sumy region.

The Buryn City Lyceum No. 1 reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"An enemy strike on a residential building tragically killed our student, Hlieb Kovtunenko, and his mother, Olha, a graduate of our lyceum.

"War takes away what is most precious: the lives of our children and those who were building the future of our community. This horrific tragedy has dealt a heavy blow to the entire teaching staff, student body, and parent community," the lyceum said.

Four other people were also injured in the enemy attack. Two of them – the boy’s father and grandmother– are in hospital with severe burns.

The deceased woman’s father-in-law told Suspilne Sumy that his son and wife were being taken to Kyiv for surgery for their burns.

"The family was sleeping peacefully. Two of the strikes hit the house directly. After the first strike, as they recall, they ran outside. The second strike missed and hit the yard. The third finished them off, striking the centre of the house directly," said a family friend.

Read more: Russians carry out double strike on community in Sumy region in morning: woman and 9-year-old boy killed

Strike on Sumy region on 14 August

Russian occupiers attacked the Buryn community in the Sumy region with two jet-powered UAVs. The strike killed a 29-year-old woman and her nine-year-old son.

See more: Drone attack on Kirovohrad region: house and infrastructure facility damaged. PHOTOS