Drone attack on Kirovohrad region: house and infrastructure facility damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 14 August, the enemy launched yet another attack on the Kirovohrad region. A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, and a residential building was damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Andrii Raikovych, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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One ofthe infrastructurefacilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district came under attack. The attackcaused a fireat the site

In addition, a private residential building was damaged by the attack.

"The main thing is that there were no casualties. The fires have now been extinguished," emphasised Raikovych.

Read more: Russia attacked Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions: houses, company, and gas station were damaged

Consequences of the attack









