Drone attack on Kirovohrad region: house and infrastructure facility damaged. PHOTOS
On the night of 14 August, the enemy launched yet another attack on the Kirovohrad region. A fire broke out at an infrastructure facility, and a residential building was damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional state administration, Andrii Raikovych, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
One ofthe infrastructurefacilities in the Kropyvnytskyi district came under attack. The attackcaused a fireat the site
In addition, a private residential building was damaged by the attack.
"The main thing is that there were no casualties. The fires have now been extinguished," emphasised Raikovych.
Consequences of the attack
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