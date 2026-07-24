Russia attacked Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions: houses, company, and gas station were damaged

On the night of July 24, Russian troops continued shelling the central and southern regions of Ukraine. The Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions came under attack. According to preliminary reports, there has been significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Kirovohrad Region: A house and a business were damaged

As a result of an evening rocket and drone attack in the Nadlatska community, a private residential building was damaged, reported Andriy Raikovych, head of the Regional Military Administration.

One of the businesses in the Kropyvnytskyi District was also hit.

According to preliminary reports, there are no fatalities or injuries. The full extent of the attack is still being determined.

Dnipropetrovsk Region: More Than 10 Attacks in a Day

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts more than ten times, using drones and artillery, reported OVA Head Oleksandr Hanzha.

The following areas in the Nikopol region came under fire:

Nikopol;

Margarets Community;

Chervonohryhorivska Community.

A gas station, an apartment building, and private homes were damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Russian forces shelled the Novopil community, where a fire broke out.

According to regional authorities, no one was injured as a result of these attacks.

Eighteen people injured in the attack on Pavlohrad remain in hospitals

Following the Russian attack on Pavlohrad that took place the day before, 18 wounded people remain in medical facilities.

According to the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration:

Three women are in serious condition;

one man is in extremely critical condition;

A 2-year-old girl, who was transferred to a hospital in Dnipro, also remains under medical supervision. Her condition is considered moderate.

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