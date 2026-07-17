Second day of protests against Fedorov’s resignation began in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The second day of protests against President Zelenskyy’s decision not to reappoint Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine’s defence minister has begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Kyiv24.

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Details

The main part of today’s protest is scheduled for 8.00 pm, but people are already gathering in Ivan Franko Square with placards and chanting "Shame".

Similar protests have been announced in Odesa, Lviv, Kharkiv and other cities across Ukraine.

It is also reported that the second day of protests has begun in Poltava.

Around 20 people are chanting: "And the military will have a holiday", "Holidays are a disgrace", demanding that members of the Verkhovna Rada return from their holidays and that the former minister be reinstated.

Residents in Kropyvnytskyi have also taken to the streets in protest.

According to Suspilne’s estimates, by 9.19 am, 30 people had joined the protest, and by 10.00 am, the number had risen to nearly a hundred.







A rally is also taking place in Mykolaiv. Participants marched down Soborna Street, chanting slogans in support of Mykhailo Fedorov.









Protests are also continuing in Lutsk







Watch more: Syrskyi orders troops who attended Fedorov support rally recalled from leave and punished – Sternenko. VIDEO

The new Cabinet and Fedorov’s resignation

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko — the current Minister of the Interior.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On 16 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint a new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The Prime Minister is Serhii Koretskyi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Watch more: Syrskyi out! – demonstrators at rally supporting Fedorov. VIDEO