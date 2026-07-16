Syrskyi orders troops who attended Fedorov support rally recalled from leave and punished – Sternenko. VIDEO

Following protests against the dismissal of Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, military personnel who supported the rallies began being recalled from leave and threatened with disciplinary action.

Volunteer and former adviser to the defence minister Serhii Sternenko reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Attempt to detain serviceman and Syrskyi’s order

According to Sternenko, a heated confrontation with law enforcement officers broke out during the morning rally in Kyiv, which was attended by concerned citizens. Representatives of the Military Law Enforcement Service attempted to detain a serviceman who had come to voice his opposition to Fedorov’s dismissal.

"However, they left the scene after people began chanting ‘Shame.’ I am aware that Syrskyi has now ordered the identification and immediate recall from leave of military personnel who supported the protest, as well as threats of punishment against them," the former adviser to the defence minister wrote.

Watch more: Syrskyi out! – demonstrators at rally supporting Fedorov. VIDEO

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.

Watch more: Protests in support of Fedorov. New government. Case of former 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade commander Luchanov | Iryna Romaliiska. LIVE