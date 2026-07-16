Protests in support of Fedorov. New government. Case of former 155th Separate Mechanised Brigade commander Luchanov | Iryna Romaliiska. LIVE

Watch a live broadcast with journalist Iryna Romaliiska discussing the approval of the new government, Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation as defence minister, and the high-profile case involving Stanislav Luchanov.

According to Censor.NET, a heated behind-the-scenes discussion addresses several high-profile issues.

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The main topic of the day is the protests in support of Fedorov . The broadcast examines what prompted them, who is taking to the streets, what demands are being made, and how the authorities are responding.

. The broadcast examines what prompted them, who is taking to the streets, what demands are being made, and how the authorities are responding. The second major topic is the new government. Who has been appointed to key positions, and what does this mean for the country?

Who has been appointed to key positions, and what does this mean for the country? Finally, there is the case of Stanislav Luchanov. What is known at this point, what versions of events are being considered, and why has the case caused such a public outcry?

Watch on Censor.NET.