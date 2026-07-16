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Syrskyi out! – demonstrators at rally supporting Fedorov. VIDEO
During a rally in support of Mykhailo Fedorov in Kyiv, Ukrainian citizens demanded the resignation of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, rather than that of the defence minister.
BBC correspondent Vitalii Chervonenko published the video, Censor.NET reports.
"It is a dangerous warning sign when people shout ‘Out!’ at the commander-in-chief," he wrote.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
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