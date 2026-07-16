Fedorov’s first deputy Oleksii Vyskub to temporarily head Defence Ministry

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence will temporarily be headed by First Deputy Defence Minister Oleksii Vyskub following Mykhailo Fedorov’s resignation.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Who will head the Defence Ministry?

Before being appointed First Deputy Minister of Defence, Oleksii Vyskub served as First Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation.

According to the Defence Ministry’s website, while serving as a deputy minister at the Digital Transformation Ministry, Vyskub was responsible for developing Diia and public services, re-engineering processes and reducing bureaucracy.

"Following the start of the full-scale invasion, as part of the Digital Transformation Ministry team, he worked on implementing major military projects, including the Army of Drones, Drone Line and Army of Drones.Bonus, creating drone assault regiments, building echelons of UAV crews and developing short-range air defence," the ministry reported.

Watch more: Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Who will head the Foreign Ministry?

According to Zhelezniak, Andrii Sybiha will remain head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"There is no intrigue here... The government will now appoint him acting minister accordingly. The acting head of the Defence Ministry has not yet been determined, and I do not think this decision will be made now," he said.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation

On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.

On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.

Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi is Prime Minister .

Read more: General Drapatyi publicly supports Minister Fedorov