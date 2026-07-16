Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Mykhailo Fedorov the post of adviser, but he declined.

Fedorov mentioned this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"We had a normal conversation with the president yesterday. He offered me the role of adviser or suggested I find another way to remain part of the team. I turned down the role of adviser; I never had any intention of becoming a minister or seeking a position for myself," he said.

See more: European Commissioner for Defence and EU Ambassador thanked Fedorov for his cooperation following his resignation. PHOTO

What led up to this?

On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.

On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.

Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current Minister of Internal Affairs.

Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.

Zhelezniak called for consultations on the candidacy of the new defence minister. Stefanchuk agreed.

Read more: Briefing by Mykhailo Fedorov on work of Ministry of Defense. VIDEO