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Zelenskyy offered me role of adviser, but I declined, - Fedorov. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered Mykhailo Fedorov the post of adviser, but he declined.
Fedorov mentioned this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We had a normal conversation with the president yesterday. He offered me the role of adviser or suggested I find another way to remain part of the team. I turned down the role of adviser; I never had any intention of becoming a minister or seeking a position for myself," he said.
What led up to this?
- On 14 July, the Verkhovna Rada approved a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet automatically resigned along with her.
- On 15 July, Mykhailo Fedorov announced that he was stepping down as head of the Ministry of Defence.
- Prior to this, a number of media outlets and MPs had reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the current Minister of Internal Affairs.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- Zhelezniak called for consultations on the candidacy of the new defence minister. Stefanchuk agreed.
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