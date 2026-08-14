This morning, Russian forces launched double strike on distrcit in Sumy region: woman and 9-year-old boy were killed
On the morning of 14 August, Russian forces attacked the Buryn district in the Sumy region with two rocket-propelled drones. A 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were killed in the strike.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
"Four more people were injured. Two of them – the boy’s father and grandmother – are in hospital with severe burns," the statement said.
Shelling of the Sumy region over the past 24 hours
As a result of enemy strikes over the past 24 hours in the Seredyna-Budsk community, a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 62-year-old man was wounded by multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) fire; a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also injured; and two women, aged 41 and 40, were injured by an enemy drone strike.
Damage and destruction to private homes, non-residential premises and civilian infrastructure were also recorded:
- in the Sumy district, a block of flats, civilian infrastructure facilities, a non-residential building and cars were damaged, and one car was destroyed;
- in the Zno-Novgorod district, a private residential house was destroyed;
- in the Seredyna-Bud district, private residential houses, multi-family residential buildings, non-residential premises, the premises of a cultural and leisure centre, and the premises of an educational establishment were damaged;
- in the Yampil district, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and a non-residential building was destroyed;
- in the Khutir-Mykhailivska district, a non-residential building was damaged;
- In the Trostyanets community, a non-residential building was damaged;
- in the Mykolaiv rural district, a private residential house, non-residential premises and vehicles were damaged;
- in the Shostka and Esman districts, private homes and other property were damaged as a result of earlier shelling; in the Sveska community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged.
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