This morning, Russian forces launched double strike on distrcit in Sumy region: woman and 9-year-old boy were killed

On the morning of 14 August, Russian forces attacked the Buryn district in the Sumy region with two rocket-propelled drones. A 29-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son were killed in the strike.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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"Four more people were injured. Two of them – the boy’s father and grandmother – are in hospital with severe burns," the statement said.

Watch more: Russian strikes: Seven civilians injured in Sumy region, one child in Chernihiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling of the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

As a result of enemy strikes over the past 24 hours in the Seredyna-Budsk community, a 63-year-old woman was killed and a 62-year-old man was wounded by multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) fire; a 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also injured; and two women, aged 41 and 40, were injured by an enemy drone strike.

Damage and destruction to private homes, non-residential premises and civilian infrastructure were also recorded: