Russian strikes: Seven civilians injured in Sumy region, one child in Chernihiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russia has attacked border areas in the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Houses, cars and civilian infrastructure have been damaged; there are casualties and fires.

This was reported by Censor.NET

On the night of 13 August, Russian UAVs attacked Chernihiv, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. A fire broke out in two garages after an enemy UAV crashed on the premises of one of the city’s car cooperatives. A car was destroyed and the garage premises were damaged.

In the morning, the city was also under enemy attack. According to the head of the Municipal Administration, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, an unused farm building was damaged. There were no civilian casualties.

In the Chernihiv district, a farm building, a petrol station and dry vegetation caught fire following the crash of enemy UAVs. A 10-year-old child suffered a mild stress reaction.









Seven civilians were injured in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

Seven civilians were injured over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian attacks on the Sumy region, according to the Regional Military Administration. Private homes, cars, shops, administrative buildings and other civilian infrastructure were also damaged or destroyed.

Between the morning of 12 August and the morning of 13 August, Russian troops shelled 19 settlements in 12 communities across the region on 50 occasions. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The communities of Sumy, Bezdrytsia, Mykolaivska (rural), Yunakivska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Lebedynska, Esmanska, Shalyhynska, Seredyno-Budska, Kyrykivska and Velykopysarivska were targeted.

The Russians used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs and KABs.

In the Seredino-Budsk community, three women and one man were injured by mortar fire.

In the Shostka and Lebedyn communities, a 61-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were injured by drone strikes.

In the Hlukhiv community, an 81-year-old man was injured after his motorised cultivator struck an explosive device.

Two more people sought medical attention for injuries sustained during previous Russian attacks.

The damaged property includes private homes, non-residential premises, a shop, an administrative building, cars and civilian infrastructure.

See more: Russia attacks Sumy and Chernihiv regions: fatalities, dozens of casualties and destruction. PHOTOS