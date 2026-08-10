Russia attacks Sumy and Chernihiv regions: fatalities, dozens of casualties and destruction. PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out nearly 80 strikes on settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. Two people were killed in the attacks, while another 28 civilians were wounded or otherwise injured. In the Chernihiv region, the enemy targeted the area with FPV drones and Geran- and Gerbera-type UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Fatalities and casualties in the Sumy region

Thirty settlements across 20 communities in the region came under attack. The highest number of strikes was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

A 19-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were killed in the Berezivka community in a Russian drone strike. Two other men, both aged 60, were injured in a separate UAV attack.

Fourteen people were affected by guided aerial bomb strikes in the Sumy community. They included men aged between 28 and 67, women aged between 25 and 67, and a 14-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.

A 74-year-old woman and a 54-year-old woman were injured in drone attacks in the Romny community.

Men aged 70, 41 and 67, as well as two women aged 34 and 46, were wounded in the Seredyna-Buda community. In addition, a 56-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man who were injured in a Russian drone attack on 8 August sought medical assistance.

Civilians were also wounded in the Hlukhiv, Krolevets, Mykolaivka rural and Shostka communities.

Russian forces used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, other UAVs and guided aerial bombs in the Sumy region.

Private houses and apartment buildings, non-residential premises, shops, a shopping centre, a library, administrative buildings, civilian infrastructure facilities, vehicles and agricultural machinery were damaged.

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Attacks on the Chernihiv region

Russian troops also struck the Chernihiv region, the head of the Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported.

In Semenivka, an FPV drone struck near a shop. Three civilian men were injured. Two of them, aged 50 and 64, were admitted to a local hospital. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the regional hospital in Chernihiv.

In Koriukivka, Russian forces attacked a woodworking enterprise with Geran-type drones. Two explosions were recorded. A hangar and a production workshop were damaged, and rescuers extinguished the fire.

In the evening, an FPV drone struck a residential building in a village in the Koriukivka community. Local residents extinguished the fire themselves.

In addition, the Russians attacked an agricultural enterprise in a settlement in the Semenivka community with Gerbera drones. Four explosions occurred, damaging a warehouse building and equipment. State Emergency Service units extinguished the fire.

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