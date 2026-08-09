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Russians attacked Odesa region during day: house was damaged, fire broke out

Russian attack on Odesa region on August 9. House damaged, fire broke out.

Today, August 9, during the day, a residential area in the Odesa district was hit as a result of an enemy attack.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There is damage

A private home was damaged, and a fire broke out. No reports of injuries have been received so far.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Russian Federation's nighttime attack on the Odesa region

What led up to this?

  • It was previously reported that the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa: there is damage and casualties.
  • According to the Air Force, the enemy attacked the Odesa region with missiles and launched 202 drones; 174 UAVs and 5 "Banderole" drones were neutralized.
  • Later, the Air Force clarified that during the night, the enemy attacked Odesa with 11 missiles and a hundred drones. One missile and 72% of the UAVs were shot down.
  • DTEK stated that the enemy carried out one of the largest attacks this year on the Odesa region.

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