Russians attacked Odesa region during day: house was damaged, fire broke out

Today, August 9, during the day, a residential area in the Odesa district was hit as a result of an enemy attack.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There is damage

A private home was damaged, and a fire broke out. No reports of injuries have been received so far.

Details regarding the consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Russian Federation's nighttime attack on the Odesa region

What led up to this?