Missile strike on drama theater in Chernihiv: three Russian military commanders have been notified of suspicion. DOCUMENT

In the case involving the missile strike on the Chernihiv Drama Theater on August 19, 2023, three Russian military personnel have been notified of their status as suspects.

This is stated in the response from the Chernihiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office to a request from Censor.NET.

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New details

According to the prosecutor’s office, the individuals in question are the commander of the Russian Armed Forces’ "West" military group, his chief of staff, and the commander of the missile and artillery forces. Investigators believe that they were the ones who organized the preparations and carried out the missile strike on the theater. The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Attack on ATB supermarket in Chernihiv was carried out by Russian Federation’s ’GROM "Kaskad"’ unit, - Defence Intelligence

Law enforcement officials are also continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the "Angry Birds Demo Day" mass event that took place at that time. So far, no one has been charged in this case.

The prosecutor’s office noted that investigators are continuing to examine all the circumstances of the tragedy, including the actions of the event’s organizers and officials involved in its staging.

See more: Russia has begun to use jet-powered drones on large scale to attack Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Background

As previously reported, on the afternoon of August 19, 2023, the enemy shelled the center of Chernihiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed the aftermath of the enemy strike. According to the latest data, the number of casualties from the Russian missile strike on Chernihiv has reached 156. Seven people were killed.

According to the SSU, Russian General Nikiforov, who ordered the "Iskander" strike on the drama theater in Chernihiv, has been notified of his status as a suspect.