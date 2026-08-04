Russia has begun to use jet-powered drones on large scale to attack Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

Russian forces have begun to deploy jet-powered drones on a large scale across the Chernihiv region, in particular ‘Banderole’ drones, which are a hybrid of a cruise missile and a drone and can reach speeds of up to 650 km/h, making them much more difficult to intercept.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

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According to him, over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy launched a massive attack on the region using jet-powered drones and "Banderole" drones. The main targets were Chernihiv, Pryluky and Novhorod-Siverskyi, where industrial enterprises, logistics companies and critical infrastructure facilities came under attack.

In July, air defence forces shot down 865 attack drones

Chaus reported that in July, the effectiveness of air defence in the Chernihiv region stood at around 70 per cent.

According to him, over the course of the month, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 865 attack drones, whilst a further 200 were lost or neutralised by electronic warfare systems.

"We are deeply grateful to the defenders — they carried out their duties against enemy targets with great skill," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

The attacks have resulted in casualties and damage

In Chernihiv, strikes and falling drone debris caused fires on industrial premises, damaging vehicles and a logistics facility. In the Kyinskyi community, an agricultural enterprise was hit. Four people were injured — three men and a woman.

In Pryluky, Russian forces struck warehouses containing agricultural machinery and a logistics company. Around ten vehicles and the same number of cargo trucks were destroyed, whilst other vehicles and another business were damaged.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, logistics companies, communications facilities, administrative buildings and vehicles were damaged. In the villages of the community, private homes and vehicles were also damaged, and a civilian was injured.

Read more: Enemy UAV crashes in Chernihiv: house catches fire, woman suffers shrapnel wounds















